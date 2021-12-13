These are the best chip stocks to ride the auto industry's EV race, Cowen says

Microprocessors on a circuit board displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2015.
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images
While electric vehicle makers like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid might grab all the headlines, there's a big investing opportunity around the semiconductor companies that are integral to EVs, according to Cowen.
The firm said it's "still too early to parse specific winners," but put together a basket of outperform-rated chip names that have significant exposure to the rapidly growing EV market.