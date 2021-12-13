CNBC Pro

These are the best chip stocks to ride the auto industry's EV race, Cowen says

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE
Microprocessors on a circuit board displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2015.
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

While electric vehicle makers like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid might grab all the headlines, there's a big investing opportunity around the semiconductor companies that are integral to EVs, according to Cowen.

The firm said it's "still too early to parse specific winners," but put together a basket of outperform-rated chip names that have significant exposure to the rapidly growing EV market.

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProThese are Wall Street's favorite EV and Autonomous plays for next year
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProWall Street analysts love this newly public energy storage company
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProJPMorgan names its top clean energy stocks for 2022
Pippa Stevens
Read More