These two popular stocks have enough pricing power to withstand inflation, traders say

Investors don't have to dig to find pricing power in this market, two traders say.

With consumer prices seeing their largest year-over-year spike in nearly four decades last month, the hunt for stocks that can withstand rising inflation is on — and one of the most popular names out there is still a good bet, Piper Sandler's Craig Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

"I think Apple still looks very attractive," the firm's senior technical research analyst said, adding that he took note of Apple's "incredible pricing power" when he recently upgraded his iPhone.

"We've seen prices go up over 80% since 2007," when Apple launched its first iPhone, he said.

Apple's stock has climbed more than 4,050% over that time frame. Shares closed nearly 3% higher on Friday at $179.45.