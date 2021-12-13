'Land of the lawless': UK politicians urge government to enforce stricter rules on Big Tech

Two teenagers watch a chat with friends on their smartphone

LONDON — A group of British lawmakers said Tuesday that "major changes" need to be made to the U.K.'s upcoming Online Safety Bill.

The draft bill is a proposed new piece of legislation that's designed to make the internet a safer place for people in the U.K.

However, some lawmakers are concerned that the current proposals don't go far enough.

In a report published Tuesday, the U.K. Parliament's joint committee on the draft bill said more offences should be brought within the scope of the proposed law.

"We need to call time on the Wild West online," said Damian Collins, a lawmaker and chair of the committee, in a statement. "What's illegal offline should be regulated online."

"For too long, Big Tech has gotten away with being the land of the lawless," he added. "A lack of regulation online has left too many people vulnerable to abuse, fraud, violence and in some cases even loss of life."

The committee is calling for a plethora of online activities to be outlawed including the promotion of self-harm online, deepfake pornography (AI-generated porn) and targeting epilepsy sufferers with flashing images online.