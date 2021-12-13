U.S. will not punish military personnel over drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan

Aimal (R), brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle that was damaged in a US drone strike in the Kwaja Burga neighbourhood of Kabul on September 18, 2021.

The U.S. military will not punish any personnel for the drone strike this summer in the capital of Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, including as many as seven children, NBC reported Monday.

Two top commanders, Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie of the Marine Corps, and Special Forces Operations Command Gen. Richard Clarke of the Army, both recommended no punishment for the personnel involved in the strike, according to two Defense Department officials who spoke to NBC News.

That recommendation came after a Pentagon investigation found that the strike did not violate the laws of war.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who previously called the civilian deaths a "horrible mistake," concurred in the decision not to reprimand any personnel for the strike.

The strike came during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which President Joe Biden had ordered in April. The Taliban quickly toppled the Afghan government, even before U.S. troops had exited the country.