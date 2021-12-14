Blinken's trip aims to boost U.S. ties with Southeast Asia amid rising tensions with China, says expert

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Southeast Asia is significant as it sends a strong signal that Washington is keen to strengthen relations with the region at a time of growing tensions with China, according to an expert from a think tank.

Simon Tay, chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said Blinken's swing through the region this week "must be seen clearly in the context of the Sino-American competition."

"The interesting part to me is that there is a kind of silver lining for these countries and for ASEAN as a whole, provided this competition does not tip over into actual conflict and a Cold War mentality," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"It's a big signal that he is coming to the region and starting with Indonesia," he added.

This is Blinken's first visit to Southeast Asia since President Joe Biden took office in January. In his first stop in Indonesia on Tuesday, the top diplomat called on U.S. allies and partners in the region to defend the rules-based order.