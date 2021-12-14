Bored Ape NFT reportedly sells for $3,000 instead of $300,000 due to 'fat-finger' mistake

A non-fungible token trader reportedly sold a highly sought-after NFT for $3,000 rather than $300,000 due to a "fat-finger" error.

The trader, identified only as Max or "maxnaut" online, told tech news website CNET that he meant to list his NFT for 75 ether, or about $300,000. But a "lapse of concentration" caused him to accidentally type in 0.75 ether as the listing price.

A fat-finger error is where a trader places the wrong bet on a stock or other financial asset because of a typing mistake. In 2014, for example, a fat-finger mistake was blamed for a sudden spike in the share price of British lender HSBC.

Max's NFT was part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a prestigious collection of 10,000 colorful apes that live on the Ethereum blockchain, the network behind the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. Celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, DJ Khaled and Post Malone have bought Bored Ape NFTs for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

NFTs are a type of digital asset designed to represent ownership of a unique virtual item, such as a piece of art or rare sports trading cards. Ownership of these items is tracked on the blockchain, the technology behind most cryptocurrencies.