Fox hosts, Donald Trump Jr., GOP reps begged Mark Meadows in texts to get Trump to stop Capitol riot on Jan. 6

U.S. President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather by the White House ahead of Trump's speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

A stunning series of text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reveal that Donald Trump Jr., a trio of Fox News hosts and Republican members of Congress pleaded with him to get President Donald Trump to urge rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to leave the complex.

The text messages, disclosed during the House's ongoing contempt proceedings against Meadows, reveal a disconnect between how the writers of the messages privately feared the violence by Trump's supporters, and how they later publicly minimized or rationalized the riot.

Fox News and a number of its hosts are among the most loyal media supporters of the Republican Trump, who before the riot had urged supporters to fight against the confirmation of the Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory by a joint session of Congress.

Trump for hours resisted calls to publicly ask the thousands of his backers who invaded the Capitol complex to retreat, even as some of them battled with police, entered the Senate chamber and actively hunted for members of Congress.

"Mark, the president needs to tell the people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted on Jan. 6, according to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a Republican member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

Ingraham later on television that night suggested that the rioters were not supporters of the then-president, claiming, "I have never seen Trump rally attendees wearing helmets, black helmets, brown helmets, black backpacks — the uniforms you saw in some of these crowd shots."

Among the rioters were members of right-wing, pro-Trump militia groups including Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Some members of the mob carried weapons.