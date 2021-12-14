Former SpaceX engineer alleges in essay that company culture is 'rife with sexism'

A female former employee of Elon Musk's SpaceX alleged in an essay published Tuesday that the space company's workplace is "rife with sexism" and that its human resources team does not protect victims of harassment or abuse.

Ashley Kosak, who worked at SpaceX for about four years as an intern and then as an engineer, alleged in her essay on blog site Lioness that SpaceX's culture is "in a state of disrepair and dysfunction so great that the only remedy, finally, was to leave." Kosak left SpaceX in November and now works for Apple.

"I know that SpaceX is now trying to improve ... what I really hope happens is that not only women come to understand how widespread this issue is but also their male counterparts," Kosak told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday. "We can continue to try to actually start holding people accountable."

CNBC also spoke with Julia CrowleyFarenga, who was a three-time intern at SpaceX and alleged her own instances of sexual harassment and HR negligence.

CrowleyFarenga sued SpaceX for discrimination and retaliation in 2020 after not being hired. The lawsuit has since "been resolved," CrowleyFarenga said. She now works for the California Institute of Technology at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"It's really important for people to hear these stories so that hopefully those responsible will be held accountable for their actions," CrowleyFarenga said.

SpaceX did not respond to CNBC's repeated requests for comment.

The company has about 10,000 employees across the United States, many of whom Kosak would have spent time around during her work at its headquarters in Los Angeles and its launch operations facilities in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Kosak and CrowleyFarenga paint a different picture of SpaceX versus the way the company appears publicly. Female engineers regularly host the company's launch webcasts, which are viewed by millions online, while SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell has become one of the most powerful women in the space industry.

In Musk's interview with Time magazine published Monday, he described SpaceX's Starship development facility in Texas as "like a technology monastery" and said the company's workforce is male-dominated.

"There's hardly any — there are some women here — but not many, and it's remote and we do technology," Musk said in the interview.

Notably, SpaceX is not alone as a space company facing internal criticism of its culture. Earlier this year Lioness published a similar essay by Alexandra Abrams, the former head of employee communications at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Abrams' essay, endorsed anonymously by 20 other current and former Blue Origin employees, alleged a "toxic" workplace that created a sexist environment. Blue Origin has had a volatile year, ranging from the successes of launching 14 people on its New Shepard rocket to the turmoil of high employee turnover.