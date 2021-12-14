Google tells employees they'll lose pay and will eventually be fired if they don't follow vaccination rules

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., gestures while speaking during a discussion on artificial intelligence at the Bruegel European economic think tank in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Pichai urged the U.S. and European Union to coordinate regulatory approaches on artificial intelligence, calling their alignment critical.

Google has told its employees that they will lose pay — and will eventually be fired — if they don't comply with the company's Covid-19 vaccination policy, according to internal documents viewed by CNBC.

A memo circulated by leadership said employees had until Dec. 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption. The company said after that date it would start contacting employees who hadn't uploaded their status or were unvaccinated, as well as those whose exemption requests weren't approved.

The document said employees who haven't complied with the vaccination rules by the Jan. 18 deadline will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days. After that, the company will put them on "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months, followed by termination.

A Google spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

While much of the tech industry continues to push back return-to-work plans and companies large and small prepare for a flexible future, Google is requiring its workforce to eventually come into physical offices three days a week at some point in the new year. And it's showing limited patience for those who refuse to get vaccines, which have been widely available for months.

The Biden administration has ordered U.S. companies with 100 or more workers to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested for Covid-19 by Jan. 18. A federal court issued a stay on the order in early November, putting a halt to the administration's efforts.

Still, Google asked its more than 150,000 employees to upload their vaccination status to its internal systems, whether they plan to come into the office or not, and the company indicated that it plans to follow Biden's order.

"We expect that almost all roles at Google in the US will fall within the scope of the executive order," Google's memo said. "Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite," the company said, adding that "frequent testing is not a valid alternative to vaccination."