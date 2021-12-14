Investing Club: What Jim Cramer is watching Tuesday — Flight to companies that 'make stuff'
What I am looking at, December 14, 2021:
- Big themes: Flight to companies that make stuff and do things: Nucor (NUE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
- Will the destruction of retail continue and is it omicron or is it the Fed or both?
- Pfizer (PFE)... pill could be good... no death, hospital lessened
- I have Bausch Health (BHC) CEO on Mad Money tonight... It is the long awaited break up into three companies... I think that the parts are worth much more than the whole.
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB)... down almost 100 points but is better with MoffettNathanson... may be worth another look...
- Doximity (DOCS)... hold to sell JP Morgan... pretty severe...
- Cathie Wood buying Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR)... 139,000 shares… kind of hard to understand…
- Dell Technologies (DELL) downgraded at Evercore ISI and then JPMorgan removed from focus list... JPM cites 50% appreciation YTD.... but keeps buy rating... Evercore says incremental price appreciation only... too high
- Piper says Dollar Tree (DLTR) response to Mantle Tree "fell flat"... says some of Mantle nominations have merit...
- Kroger (KR) cuts back benefits for the unvaccinated...
- Starbucks (SBUX) union drive is not over... did they hire the wrong people?... a union organizer was hired, first mistake... second: were the Buffalo stores really well run or not? ... Baird price target cut from $128 to $126... worried about negative state-owned media coverage in China... Bloomberg says they are trying to organize in Boston...
- Zscaler (ZS)... JPMorgan downgrades... cites limited upside, valuation risk
- Cloudflare (NET) downgraded hold to sell JPMorgan—heresy...
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) upgraded hold to buy JPMorgan—compressed valuation... analyst is Sterling Auty... important
- Discovery (DISCA) could double according to Citi... says it deserves a higher price -to-sales ratio...
- Bank of America upgrades Apple (AAPL) hold to buy...now?... had $160 price target since April 28th… says AR the killer app for new phone... downgraded on August 5th 2020...new target $210...
- McDonald's (MCD)...price target raised $255 to $295 BTIG—channel checks
- JPMorgan goes hold to buy on NOV Inc. (NOV) the old National Varco...saying there is strong demand, new wave of global upstream drilling... will benefit them
- Aecom (ACM)... Baird says good book of business...but it I think this is a primary infra stock...
- PayPal (PYPL) price target cut from $275 to $225 at Mizuho...cites hidden risks...
- Nike (NKE) pt raised $166 to $199 at Deutsche Bank...reports 20th... they think will be better...
- Block (SQ) - (Square)- $380 to $295 pt lowered by Mizuho...again, citing hidden risks...also takes Affirm (AFRM) $180 to $140... hidden risk.
- Musk Time person of the year...attacks Facebook ... makes point on autonomous cars: "The deaths would drop dramatically."
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NUE, AAPL, PYPL.)