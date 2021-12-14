Mainland China reports its first omicron Covid case

Medical worker collects swab from a citizen for the COVID-19 nucleic acid test at Zhenhai District on December 7, 2021 in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province of China.

BEIJING — Mainland China reported its first case of the omicron Covid variant on Monday in the city of Tianjin, about two hours' drive from the capital of Beijing.

The omicron case was found in a traveler from overseas, who showed no symptoms but tested positive on Thursday, according to Tianjin's local health commission. The patient is in isolated treatment at a hospital, the commission said.

On Monday, the United Kingdom reported the first publicly confirmed death globally from the omicron variant. The newly identified variant — first reported in South Africa in late November — is highly transmissible and heavily mutated, and has raised concerns about the efficacy of existing coronavirus vaccines.