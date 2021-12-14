Police arrest suspect in Tesla parking lot homicide that took one worker's life

An aerial view of the Tesla Fremont Factory on May 13, 2020 in Fremont, California.

Police arrested a suspect in the homicide that took place at the Tesla factory parking lot in Fremont, California yesterday afternoon, according to a statement out late Tuesday. They also said the victim and suspect in the shooting were both Tesla workers.

CNBC reached out to Tesla for further information but representatives were not immediately available to comment.

A press statement from the Fremont Police Department, published via Nixle (the community information service) on Tuesday said of the homicide, which occurred on Monday afternoon:

"Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They learned that the victim ... had just finished a shift at the Tesla manufacturing factory before being shot in the parking lot as he left. Within several hours, detectives developed leads on a potential suspect who also worked with the victim. Detectives learned that the victim and suspect had been arguing earlier in the day, and that the suspect had suddenly walked off the job."

Police also said they arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas, California on a homicide warrant. The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed by the coroner's office.

The Fremont factory is Tesla's only U.S. vehicle assembly plant today. According to Tesla's website, more than 10,000 employees work there.

Fremont Police have requested that anyone with information about the case call, text or e-mail their department. Read the full statement, with details on how to reach the Fremont Police Department here.