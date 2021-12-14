Treasury yields inch higher ahead of Fed meeting

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point, rising to 1.4326% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond saw little movement at 1.8145%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The Fed is due to kick off its latest monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, in which it is expected to discuss speeding up the tapering of its bond-buying program. The meeting wraps up on Wednesday afternoon, and will be followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

On the data front, the November producer price index is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Economists are expecting it to show that prices rose 0.5% for the month, according to estimates from Dow Jones. This would be a slight slowdown from October's 0.6% increase.