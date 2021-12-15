5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street looks steady ahead of expected Fed pivot

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 13, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. November retail sales' advance much smaller than estimates

Shoppers at the King of Prussia mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Hannah Beier | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The government said before-the-bell Wednesday that November retail sales rose just 0.3% from the prior month, only about a third of the expected advance. The slowing sales growth came against the backdrop of higher prices and reports of earlier holiday shopping. The October increase was revised slightly higher to a 1.8% increase. Total retails sales from September through November were up 16.2% compared to the same period one year ago.

3. Fed's anticipated faster taper could pave way for rate hike

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a House Financial Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Retail sales are the last major economic report as central bankers on Wednesday head into the final day of their two-day December meeting. The Fed's expected accelerated tapering could set the stage for its first hike in Covid-era near-zero interest rates. The central bank is also likely to provide a new description of how it views inflation, acknowledging it no longer sees inflation as transitory. The market will also be watching for any hints about when the Fed might start shrinking its $8.7 trillion balance sheet.

4. Biden expected to sign debt ceiling increase ahead of deadline

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers closing remarks for the White House's virtual Summit For Democracy in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images News | Getty Images

House Democrats passed a debt ceiling increase with one Republican vote, sending the measure to President Joe Biden early Wednesday. He's expected to sign it just hours before the Treasury Department forecasts it would exhaust its tools to pay the government's bills, an outcome that would upend the U.S. economy. The Senate, also controlled by Democrats, approved the increase to the nation's borrowing limit along party lines Tuesday afternoon. Once signed, the resolution would raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, probably enough to get through next year's midterm election.

5. CDC says delta still dominant but omicron spreading quickly

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Tami Chappell | Reuters