Roblox stock dips on lower than expected November user numbers

A child looks back at a banner for Roblox, displayed to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, March 10, 2021.

Shares of Roblox dipped more than 10% Wednesday after the company released its November metrics, showing a decline in daily active users from October.

The video game company reported 49.4 million daily active users in November. While it's up 35% year-over-year, that's down from the first 27 days of October, when the company reported 50.5 million daily active users. Roblox faced an outage between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, which caused a decline in daily active users, as well as $25 million in lost bookings.

"Based on management's commentary with 3Q21 earnings including October performance, results came in slightly below our expectations and appeared to trail the historical trend line whereby November typically experiences a modest sequential uptick vs. October," Stifel analysts said in a note Wednesday.

KeyBanc analysts said the drop could carry over into December and impact Q4 totals.

"Considering management has also said December is roughly 80% larger than the October/November levels, we believe this means 4Q numbers are likely to come down in the immediate term," KeyBanc said in a note to investors Wednesday. "We were previously looking at roughly $800M in bookings for 4Q but if those trends held, which now would seem to indicate closer to $780M. Our model is under review."

Roblox said estimated average bookings per daily active user was between $4.21 and $4.27, or down 8% to 9% year-over-year. At the same time, estimated bookings for November were between $208 million and $211 million, up 22% to 24% year-over-year.

-- CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

