CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Qualcomm, Grab, Spotify, Six Flags, UPS, Amazon & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE
A pedestrian passes a sign on the Qualcomm campus in San Diego, California.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBernstein says to 'take a breather' on Regeneron as competition heats up
Hannah Miao39 min ago
CNBC ProBarclays downgrades Domino's Pizza as pandemic outperformance eases
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades UPS to buy, moves it ahead of FedEx in 'pecking order'
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
Read More