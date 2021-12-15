What to watch today: Wall Street looks steady ahead of expected Fed pivot

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

House Democrats passed a debt ceiling increase with one Republican vote, sending the measure to President Joe Biden early Wednesday. The Senate, also controlled by Democrats, approved the increase to the nation's borrowing limit along party lines Tuesday afternoon. Once signed, the resolution would raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, probably enough to get through next year's midterm election. (CNBC) The Covid omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa about a month ago, now makes up about 3% of cases sequenced in the U.S., according to CDC data. While delta remains the dominant strain in the U.S., the agency said that the highly mutated omicron variant is spreading quickly. (CNBC)



Responding to a Washington Post report about a possible "massive wave" of omicron infections as soon as January, the CDC said in a statement that the scenario described was among several discussed at a regularly scheduled meeting with public health officials. Lowe's (LOW) shares fell Wednesday after the company's sales outlook disappointed investors and raised concerns that the pandemic-fueled boom in do-it-yourself and decorating projects is cooling. Shares were down about 2% in premarket trading. (CNBC) Eli Lilly (LLY) raised its 2022 profit and revenue forecast ahead of today's meeting with the investment community, noting it's on track to meet its goal of delivering 20 new treatments in the 10-year period through 2023. Lilly rose 4.7% in the premarket. (Reuters) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) rallied 4.3% in the premarket, putting it in position to rise for a fifth straight day. The drugmaker announced further data showing that its Covid antibody therapy, developed in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), was effective against the omicron variant. (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH