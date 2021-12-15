WHO expects severe omicron cases, warns against treating variant as mild disease

The World Health Organization on Wednesday cautioned against treating the omicron Covid variant as a mild strain, warning that the virus will also cause severe illness.

"We know that people infected with omicron can have the full spectrum of disease, from asymptomatic infection to mild disease, all the way to severe disease to death," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, told the public during a question and answer session.

The WHO warned on Tuesday that omicron is spreading faster than any previous variant. Van Kerkhove said Wednesday that increased transmission will result in increased hospitalizations that burden health-care systems, some of which will fail.

"If a system is overburdened, then people will die," Van Kerkhove said. "We have to be really careful that there isn't a narrative out there that it's just a mild disease."

The elderly, people who have underlying health conditions and the unvaccinated are still at risk of severe disease, Van Kerkhove said.

Dr. Mike Ryan, director of WHO's health emergencies program, said the omicron variant is doubling every two days or less in the United Kingdom.