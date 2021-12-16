Cramer says investors holding stocks in companies losing money should sell them

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that early strength in the broader market indexes after the Federal Reserve's faster, but still gradual tightening plans does not reflect the reality that many companies are starting to struggle.

"If you're in companies losing money, you should sell them," Cramer said on "Squawk Box," reiterating a theme that he revealed during last week's special online live event "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."

"I believe next year is the year that you want to own companies that make stuff, that do tangible things, that innovate," Cramer said exactly one week ago. "We do not want companies that only grow sales but lose boatloads of money and pay themselves richly in cash and, more importantly stock, while we're left holding the bag."

In an environment in which the Fed is accelerating its bond-buying taper and forecasting three interest rate hikes next year to fight rising inflation, Cramer said the futures Thursday were not reflecting what the actual stocks are doing.

"The actual stocks, there's a negative stuff today," Cramer said before Wall Street's open. He pointed to post-earnings calls from software maker Adobe and homebuilder Lennar that were "not that good" and those companies "really missed" estimates on quarterly results.