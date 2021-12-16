Delta Air Lines forecasts pretax quarterly profit as travel demand, fares increase

Delta Air Lines said travel demand in the fourth quarter is rising, along with airfares and that it expects to post a pretax profit of about $200 million for the last three months of the year.

The Atlanta-based airline expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in 26% below 2019 levels when it brought it $11.44 billion, it said in a securities filing ahead of its first in-person investor day since before the pandemic.

Shares were up about 2% in premarket trading, ahead of other carriers.

