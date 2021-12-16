European Central Bank leaves interest rates unchanged, cuts bond buying further

LONDON — The European Central Bank further cut its bond purchases on Thursday but vowed to continue its unprecedented monetary policy support for the euro zone economy into 2022.

Inflation across the euro zone hit a record high of 4.9% in November, while the new omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading across the continent and the delta variant has already forced several European economies back into partial lockdowns.

The ECB has thus far struck a more dovish tone to the likes of the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve, having adopted an unprecedentedly loose monetary policy in order to shepherd the euro zone economy through the pandemic.

It's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) is due to end in March 2022, with a potential total envelope of 1.85 trillion euros ($2.19 trillion). The Asset Purchase Programme, or APP, has continued at a monthly pace of 20 billion euros in conjunction with PEPP.