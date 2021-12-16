HSBC names the big market risks next year and says stock returns will be squeezed

LONDON — Investors should brace for a "pay-back period" in 2022 following a year of strong gains, as macroeconomic risks mount, according to HSBC Asset Management.

In its 2022 investment outlook, the bank said the bumper returns investors have enjoyed over the last 18 months were in large part "borrowed from the future."

HSBC Asset Management Global Chief Strategist Joseph Little noted that bond yields, spreads and risk premia are all compressing. Risk premium is the amount of return an asset offers above the risk-free rate of return.

As such, many asset class returns are lower than they were earlier in the year, he added.

"A complex macro outlook is exacerbated by higher valuations and lower margins of safety in markets. We should expect cross-asset volatility to rise," Little said.

HSBC expects high single-digit profit growth as economic expansion slows on the back of supply and demand imbalances and a gradual normalization of monetary policy. It sees GDP growth slowing to a 4-5% range worldwide, with the U.K. and China towards the top of that range and the U.S. and Europe nearer the bottom.

The big risks

The two key risks on the demand side are a resurgence of Covid-19 or a "hard landing" in China, where credit and regulatory tightening continue to constrain economic activity, Little said.

"We expect a range of targeted easing measures to be introduced, but the strategy of common prosperity means that investors need to accept underlying growth in China is in the region of 5% for now," he added.

On the supply side, the main risks are that supply chains take longer to rebuild than currency expected, and that the effects of distortions in global labor markets persist, Little said. "There is evidence of post-Covid scarring, meaning 'equilibrium unemployment' is higher than most economists assume."