A Dutch vertical farming company has just been valued at over $1 billion

Workers at an indoor vertical farm in Las Vegas where they grow fresh produce and use 90 percent less water than a traditional farm and eventually plan to fully automate harvesting.

Infarm, an Amsterdam-headquartered start-up that grows food indoors in racks, has been valued at over $1 billion in a new $200 million funding round.

It is the first vertical farming start-up in Europe to pass the $1 billion "unicorn" milestone.

Erez Galonska, co-founder and CEO of Infarm, said in a statement that the current food system is broken.

"Vertical farming and the Infarm system provide a sustainable solution to feed a growing population in a way that's much better for the planet and is far more resilient and flexible in the face of climate uncertainty and supply chain disruption," Galonska said.

He added that Infarm is on a mission to build a global farming network of climate-resilient vertical farms that are close to consumers.

At the moment the company grows 75 different varieties of herbs, salads and leafy greens but the company ultimately wants to grow the entire fruit and vegetable basket and sell premium food at affordable prices to everyone.

Next year, it plans to expand its portfolio with 40 new crops including mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, peas and strawberries.

While they have many advantages, critics of vertical farms say they struggle to turn a profit, they use too much energy and they can be expensive to run. They can also produce light pollution and other forms of pollution.