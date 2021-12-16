What Jim Cramer is watching Thursday — Find the money makers

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at December 16, 2021:
- Post-Fed; tangible over intangible but Santa Rally on tap... couple of days early but it will work...
- Evercore ISI... big call holiday season survey... analyst Mark Mahaney... slightly more negative on Amazon (AMZN)...Look out Adobe (ADBE) misses -bringing down all the cloud kings...
- How bad was Lennar (LEN) really?
- Nucor (NUE) was good I told club members and you should buy.
- Mysterious rally in PayPal (PYPL)...
- Shopify (SHOP) upgraded by Evercore ISI... makes money…will it hold up?
- Wayfair (W)... Bank of America goes hold to sell as it should be... cites weak near term data and tough comparisons... but it is profitable... is Williams-Sonoma (WSM) better?...
- RingCentral (RNG) contest— Goldman starts with a buy, but Morgan Stanley downgrades... fast growing revenues, but loses money... MS says no near-term catalyst to change the narrative...
- Huge call AT&T (T) upgraded hold to buy at Morgan Stanley... but they like all of telecom so don't get too excited... good analyst Simon Flannery...
- Airbnb (ABNB)... downgraded buy to hold at RBC... money loser...
- Booking Holdings (BKNG) upgraded hold to buy RBC... money maker...
- DocuSign (DOCU)... buy to hold at Morgan Stanley...EARLY CALL?
- Veeva (VEEV)... 72x eps... downgraded buy to hold Morgan Stanley...
- Medtronic (MDT)... buy to hold at Wells Fargo...real execution issues here...
- Goldman's Rangan starts Zoom Video (ZM) with a neutral despite good penetration with enterprise and consumer... taking very big share but not what you want here...
- Toast (TOST) is losing money big time, yet Morgan Stanley goes hold to buy... shouldn't work post Fed... just a brand name now?...
- Eli Lilly (LLY)...everyone loves after investor meeting... JPMorgan goes from $300 to $325 on price target and says decent pipe—I think that's not true—it is better; Alzheimer's and diabetes...Bank of America goes to $300 from $285... BMO - $320 from $311... Cantor- $335 from $315
- JPMorgan loves semis: Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell (MRVL)...
- JPMorgan on Robinhood (HOOD)...cuts PT $26 to $17...sell rating... Bank of America, starts with sell... says perfect storm is over...
- Bank of America likes Schwab (SCHW)... buy rating...
- Wells Fargo goes from $19 to $25 PT on Ford (F)...likes General Motors (GM) too; $67 to $74 PT...
- Buy banks—all up... rate increase buy Bank of America (BAC) JPMorgan says... asks if loan volume picking up...
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NUE, PYPL, AVGO, MRVL, MS, LLY.)