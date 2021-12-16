Omicron replicates 70 times faster than delta in airways, but lung infection appears less severe, study says

People wait for COVID-19 testing at a mobile testing location along 5th avenue amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021.

The omicron variant of Covid-19 replicates 70 times faster in human airways than delta, but infection in the lungs appears to be less severe compared to the original virus strain, according to a study published this week by researchers at the University of Hong Kong's Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai and a team of researchers found that the variant replicates much faster in the bronchus, which connects the windpipe to the lungs, 24 hours after infection. Yet it reproduces more than 10 times slower in the actual human lung tissue, they said.

The study is under peer review. Researchers have been publishing their findings before peer review is completed due to the urgent nature of the pandemic.

Omicron's rapid replication in the airway may explain why it transmits faster than previous variants of the virus, but lower infection in the lungs may indicate that it causes less severe disease, according to the study's findings.

"It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication but also by the host immune response to the infection," Chan said in a statement.

Chan noted that a highly contagious virus like omicron may cause more severe disease and death simply by spreading much faster, even though the lung infection appears not as bad.