Regeneron developing antibodies to target omicron as current cocktail loses potency against variant

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is developing new antibodies that work against the omicron variant of Covid-19, after the company confirmed that its current cocktail has diminished potency against the heavily mutated strain.

CEO Leonard Schleifer told CNBC on Thursday that Regeneron plans to conduct trials on the new antibodies in the first quarter of 2022. Schleifer said Regeneron is working with the Food and Drug Administration to get the next generation of antibodies approved as efficiently as possible.

"I think we need to figure out a way that we can get this to patients on a large scale before the next variant shows up," Schleifer said during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box. "We just don't want to be chasing our tail here."

The current antibody cocktail is still effective against delta, Schleifer said. Hospitals from the Great Lakes to the Northeast are currently overwhelmed by a wave of delta infections. Public health officials are concerned that the health-care system will soon be hit by a wave of omicron and flu infection as well as the U.S. enters the winter season.