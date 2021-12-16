Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FedEx, Rivian, U.S. Steel and more

Rivian employees stand beside the new all-electric pickup truck by Rivian, the R1T, as it sits at one of its facilities on November 09, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

FedEx — Shipping company FedEx saw its shares jump 6% after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. FedEx also announced a $5 billion share repurchase program and reinstated its original fiscal 2022 forecast, which it lowered in September.

Rivian Automotive — Electric vehicle maker Rivian saw shares slide about 10% after reporting its first quarterly results as a public company. Rivian said reservations for its electric pickup and SUV increased 28% and announced plans to build a new vehicle assembly plant in Georgia.

General Motors — GM lost about 4% in extended trading following news that Dan Ammann, CEO of its San Francisco area-based self-driving car company Cruise, has left the company. Cruise founder Kyle Vogt will be interim CEO.

United States Steel — Shares of U.S. Steel traded about 4% lower after the company issued fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance. EBITDA is expected to be approximately $1.65 billion, which is lower than the $2.13 billion expected, according to Street Account.

Affirm — The installment loan company's shares slid more than 1% after hours, continuing to slide after closing down 10%. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced earlier Thursday it launched an inquiry into buy-now-pay-later credit. It asked Affirm and other companies offering a similar product to provide information that would help it shed light on industry practices and risks.

Jabil — Manufacturing services company's shares edged 1% higher after reporting quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion. That was higher than analysts' estimates of $1.80 per share earnings on revenue of $8.29 billion, according to Refinitiv.

