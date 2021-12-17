Not just Joe Manchin: Here's what stands in the way of Democrats passing Biden's social spending bill

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) returns to a basement office meeting with other senators that included Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Jon Tester (D-MT), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Angus King (I-ME), (not pictured) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 15, 2021.

President Joe Biden's top priority is in limbo.

Senate Democrats have acknowledged they will not pass the president's House-approved $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package this year. To pass it at all, they will have to resolve a range of lingering disputes that have flummoxed Democrats for months.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Biden "requested more time to continue his negotiations" around the plan, "so we will keep working with him hand in hand to bring this bill over the finish line." The New York Democrat has backed off his goal to pass the bill by Christmas.

Biden indicated Thursday night that a vote would slip at least into January. He said Democrats will "advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," and that he and Schumer "are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible."