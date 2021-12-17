Fauci says a redefinition of fully vaccinated is 'on the table'

Dr. Anthony Fauci listens as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Omicron Covid-19 variant at the White House on November 29. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A redefinition of what it means to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is certainly "on the table," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box," President Joe Biden's top medical advisor said that there was no doubt that optimum vaccination was with a booster dose. Currently, individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated either two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But Fauci said on Friday that the regulators were open to reconsidering those definitions. "There's no doubt that optimum vaccination is with a booster," he said. "Whether or not the CDC is going to change that, it certainly is on the table and open for discussion. I'm not sure exactly when that will happen. But I think people should not lose sight of the message that there's no doubt if you want to be optimally protected, you should get your booster."