GM president hints at strategy disagreement with departed Cruise CEO Dan Ammann

DETROIT – General Motors has been mum about the abrupt departure Thursday of Dan Ammann, the CEO of the company's majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise.

GM President Mark Reuss, however, hinted Friday at a possible disagreement on strategy, saying the company and subsidiary are "totally align now" under Cruise's new interim leadership with founder Kyle Vogt.

Reuss declined to comment much outside of a company statement released Thursday afternoon about Ammann leaving Cruise, but his remarks Friday allude to a potential disagreement in strategy with GM executives.

"We believe Cruise in great hands with Kyle Vogt, Cruise's cofounder, president and CTO. He's taking on the role of interim CEO," Reuss told CNBC's Phil LeBeau during an interview on "Squawk on the Street." "Cruise and GM, we're really totally align now on accelerating the joint autonomous vehicle strategy that we outlined at our recent investor day."

Those growth plans, which were detailed by Ammann in early October, included commercializing a robotaxi as early as next year in San Francisco, followed by ramping up operations to 1 million such vehicles by 2030.