NFL will postpone some games over Covid surge, sources say

A NFL referee wears a face mask as the Washington Football Team play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at FedExField on October 4, 2020 in Landover, Maryland.

The National Football League will postpone several games this weekend due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, among players, multiple sources told CNBC on Friday.

The expected move by the NFL, which would be the first postpone of professional football games this season, comes as the National Hockey League said it will postpone the games of several teams for the same reason.

More than 100 NFL players reportedly have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

