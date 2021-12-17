Goldman says oil could hit $100, demand might hit 'new record high' in the next two years

A truck passes pumpjacks in the Belridge oil field on November 03, 2021 near McKittrick, California.

Goldman Sachs predicts a new high in oil demand in 2022, and again in 2023.

Damien Courvalin, the investment bank's head of energy research, also said Friday that oil at $100 per barrel was a possibility.

Oil demand was already at record levels before the latest omicron variant hit, and furthermore, demand for air travel should continue to recover, he said.

"We've already had record high demand before this newest variant, and you're adding higher jet demand and the global economy is still growing," Courvalin said in an energy outlook briefing with reporters on Friday. "You see how we will average a new record high in demand in 2022, and again, in 2023."

Both international benchmark Brent crude and U.S. crude prices have spiked above $80 in recent months as post-pandemic demand outstrips supply. Surging natural gas prices have also caused crises around the world, most notably in Europe.

The omicron variant has dampened sentiment, however, pushing prices back to just above $70 in recent weeks.