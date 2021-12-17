Trump says American Jews 'either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel' in new interview

US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalems Old City on May 22, 2017.

Former President Donald Trump, in a newly aired interview, told an Israeli journalist that "the Jewish people in the United States either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel."

"There's people in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel," Trump said in the interview with journalist Barak Ravid.

"I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," said Trump, a Republican who won very strong support from white evangelical voters in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Jews in those elections, in contrast, we much more likely to vote for Democratic nominees Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden, respectively, polls have shown. Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus also were more apt to vote for Biden than Trump.

Trump made the comments while he considers another run for the White House in 2024, and as he continues to spread the lie that the 2020 vote was illegally rigged against him.

Israel's Basic Laws define that country as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Every Jew in the world had the right under Israel's law to emigrate there and become a citizen.