Japan stocks set for declines; China's benchmark lending rate ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were poised for a lower start on Monday, with China set to announce its latest benchmark lending rate later in the day.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,365 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,450. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,545.68.

Australian stocks declined in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 0.3%.

Looking ahead, China is set to announce its latest one-year loan prime rate at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday. Majority of traders and economists in a Reuters poll expect cuts to the loan prime rate.