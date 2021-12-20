Markets

'I have Covid,' Jim Cramer says. He says he's been triple vaccinated and has a mild case

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he has tested positive for Covid, and he's isolating at home.

"I have Covid. I came down with Covid on Thursday night," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." He added he's been triple vaccinated.

"I know exactly how I got it," he said. "I was at an event where you had to have PCR [tests]."

"I got it that night from someone who was tested that day," he said. "The problem is it works so fast. You can't stop it.

