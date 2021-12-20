Nike shares rise as earnings, sales top estimates, fueled by strong North American demand

In this article

Pedestrians carrying Nike and Allbirds shopping bags in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Nike shares climbed around 3% in extended trading Monday after the sneaker maker reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, despite ongoing supply chain pressures.

Chief Executive Officer and President John Donahoe said the retailer is in a "much stronger competitive position" than it was pre-pandemic.

Here's how Nike did in the three-month period ended Nov. 30 compared with what analysts were anticipating, using Refinitiv estimates:

Earnings per share: 83 cents vs. 63 cents expected

Revenue: $11.36 billion vs. $11.25 billion expected

Nike reported net income of $1.34 billion, or 83 cents a share, up from $1.25 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. That topped analysts' expectations for earnings of 63 cents a share.

Revenue rose 1% to $11.36 billion from $11.24 billion. That was ahead of estimates for $11.25 billion.

Sales in North America, Nike's biggest market, climbed 12%, representing the highest growth of all geographies.

Find the full earnings press release from Nike here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.