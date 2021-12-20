CNBC Pro

Solar stocks are sliding amid policy headwinds. Wall Street analysts say buy these names

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE
Tim McKibben, left, a senior installer for the solar company, Sunrun, and installer Aaron Newsom install solar panels on the roof of a home in Granada Hills.
Mel Melcon | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Solar stocks tumbled on Monday after the fate of the Build Back Better plan, which includes billions of dollars for clean energy initiatives, was thrown into question as West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he cannot vote in favor of the legislation.

The Invesco Solar ETF slid as much as 6% amid heavy declines across the sector. Sunrun fell about 11.5% at the lows of the day, while SunPower and Sunnova declined more than 7%. Enphase and SolarEdge both traded lower too. However, by 11:20 a.m. on Wall Street the group had recovered some of those losses, with Sunrun last down more than 5%.

But some Wall Street analysts believe the Build Back Better uncertainty was already reflected in solar shares, and pointed to several stocks that look especially attractive following the move lower.

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProJPMorgan likes these stocks to play the clean energy revolution in the transportation sector
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThese are the best chip stocks to ride the auto industry's EV race, Cowen says
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThese are Wall Street's favorite EV and Autonomous plays for next year
Pippa Stevens
Read More