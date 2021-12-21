Cramer's Investing Club: Take the other side of the trade during times of turmoil

In this article CVX

BA

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the start of trading on Monday following Friday’s steep decline in global stocks over fears of the new omicron Covid variant on December 20, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.) Stocks strongly rebounded Tuesday and ended a three-day omicron-driven slide as the potential of U.S. lockdowns diminished, gains from the great corporate earnings from Micron (MU) (a supplier of the basic building blocks in semiconductor technologies) and Nike (NKE) spread to other stocks in their sectors, and the market entered a seasonally strong period. Big market turnarounds like what happened today are why we constantly preach the importance of staying the course. When the market has that "sell everything" mentality, you may want to panic but you absolutely cannot because panicking is not a strategy. Instead, try taking the other side of the trade during times of turmoil.

That's what we do. We dip into our cash position (because we have been keeping cash in preparation for a market-wide sale) and opportunistically look for things to buy. Our favorite situation is when the stocks on our shopping list fall because people are trying to get out of everything. Take for example some of our buys since last week. Did Boeing (BA) deserve to see nearly all its gains from China's 737 MAX airworthiness directive wash away? Or why do people keep selling Chevron (CVX) and its big dividend despite its ability to generate billions in excess cash flow at even lower oil prices?

Scaling into positions