Disney Chairman Bob Iger explains why he's leaving the company and how he acquired Pixar, LucasFilm and Marvel

Bob Iger, chief executive officer of Walt Disney Co., waves as he arrives for the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Tuesday, July 5, 2016.

Disney chairman and former CEO Bob Iger told CNBC he began thinking about stepping down as CEO after feeling he was becoming too dismissive of other people's opinions.

"Over time, I started listening less and maybe with a little less tolerance of other people's opinions, maybe because of getting a little bit more overconfident in my own, which is sometimes what happens when you get built up," Iger told CNBC's David Faber in an exclusive interview.

Iger, 70, is leaving Disney after running the company from 2005 to 2020. He stepped down last year as CEO, replaced by Bob Chapek, but has stayed on as chairman through the pandemic. He will officially give up his chairman role at the end of the year.

While Iger didn't speak about specific decisions, he said he was increasingly invalidating points from co-workers because he'd "heard every argument before." But as he reflected on his answers, he realized "times change," and said he was saying no too quickly.

"I became a little bit more dismissive in other people's opinions than I should have been," said Iger. "That was an early sign that it was time. It wasn't the reason I left, but it was a contributing factor."

Iger acknowledged Chapek likely won't make the same decisions he would have made as future problems arise.

"Look, the world is changing dramatically, and it's important for the CEO of a company to address all of those changes rapidly," Iger said. "Bob [Chapek] is going to address them probably differently perhaps than I may have. But that's neither good nor bad. I think change, I think generally speaking, change is good. Change isn't necessarily bad."