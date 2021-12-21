Key market indicator shows latest sell-off could result in rally to new highs, Oppenheimer says

One key market indicator may be forecasting a comeback, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald says. After a "high-intensity low" on Dec. 3 — which Wald described as a point when most stocks decline and the Cboe Volatility Index peaks — selling pressure seems to be easing, the firm's head of technical analysis told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "On top of that, we are encouraged that the put-call ratio — it's an option-based sentiment indicator — is showing the most pessimism in the ratio since November of 2020," Wald said.

"That does argue that there's contrarian firepower and I think it does set up for new highs looking out into the new year," Wald said. However, the quality of the rally matters, Wald said, adding that he would be concerned if S&P 500 highs were "undermined" by fewer than 60% of NYSE stocks trading above their 200-day moving averages.

