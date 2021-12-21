U.S. can get to 100% clean energy with wind, water, solar and zero nuclear, Stanford professor says

LADWPs Pine Tree Wind Farm and Solar Power Plant in the Tehachapi Mountains Tehachapi Mountains on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Kern County, CA. Irfan Khan | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

A prominent Stanford University professor has outlined a roadmap for the United States to meet its total energy needs using 100% wind, water and solar by 2050. Mark Jacobson, a Stanford professor of civil and environmental engineering and the director of its Atmosphere/Energy Program, has been promoting the idea of all renewable energy as the best way forward for more than a decade. His latest calculations toward this ambitious goal were recently published in the scientific journal Renewable Energy. Transitioning to a clean-energy grid should happen by 2035, the study advises, with at least 80% of that adjustment completed by 2030. For the purposes of Jacobson's study, his team factored in presumed population growth and efficiency improvements in energy to envision what that would look like in 2050. Jacobson first published a roadmap of renewable energy for all 50 states in 2015. This recent update of that 2015 work has a couple of notable improvements. First, Jacobson and his colleagues had access to more granular data for how much heat will be needed in buildings in every state for the coming two years in 30-second increments. "Before we didn't have that type of data available," Jacobson told CNBC. Also, the updated data makes use of battery storage while the first set of calculations he did relied on adding turbines to hydropower plants to meet peak demand, an assumption that turned out to be impractical and without political support for that technology, Jacobson said.

Reliability of four-hour batteries

In the analysis, Jacobson and his team used battery-storage technology to compensate for the inherent intermittency of solar and wind power generation — those times when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow. The Achilles' heel of a completely renewable grid, many argue, is that it is not stable enough to be reliable. Blackouts have become a particular concern, notably in Texas this year and during the summer of 2020 in California. That's where four-hour batteries come in as a way to generate grid stability. "I discovered this all just because I have batteries in my own home," Jacobson told CNBC. "And I figured, oh, my God, this is so basic. So obvious. I can't believe nobody has figured this out."

Mark Jacobson's garage where his four batteries are located. Two cars are currently charging, too. Photo courtesy Mark Jacobson

Jacobson said that he observed his batteries stayed charged if they weren't plugged in when they are off. To get more than four hours of charge, multiple four-hour batteries can be stacked to discharge sequentially. If a battery needs more charge output at one time than the battery can provide, then the batteries need to be used simultaneously, Jacobson told CNBC. With this observation, Jacobson and his colleagues at Stanford produced scenarios showing it is possible to transition to a fully renewable system without any blackouts or batteries with ultra-long-duration battery technology. That's key because technology for ultra-long-duration batteries that would hold energy for several days have yet to be commercialized. Start-ups like Form Energy are working to bring such batteries to market.

Planning, of course, is also key to keeping the grid stable. "Wind is variable, solar is variable," Jacobson said. "But it turns out, first of all, when you interconnect wind and solar over large areas, which is currently done, you smooth out the supply quite a bit. So it's because, you know, when the wind is not blowing in one place, it's usually blowing somewhere else. So over a large region, you have a smoother supply of energy." Similarly, wind and solar power are complimentary. And hydropower "is perfect backup, because you can turn it on and off instantaneously," he said. Also, there needs to be changes in pricing structures to motivate customers to do high energy demand activities at off-peak times. "Demand response is a very big component of keeping the grid stable," Jacobson said. "It's used some today. But a lot of places a lot of states in the US right now, the electricity price is constant all day ... and that's a problem."

Calculating the breakdowns

So far, Jacobson and his team have run simulations for the all renewable, four-hour battery roadmaps for six individual states – Alaska, Hawaii, California, Texas, New York and Florida, and the contiguous 48 states taken together. (For the rest of the states, Jacobson has approximate simulations, which are available here.) According to his models, California's energy mix would include 14.72% on-shore wind energy, 18.28% off-shore wind, 21.86% solar panels on roofs, 34.66% solar panels operated by a utility, 5.32% hydropower, 2.91% geothermal electricity and 0.25% wave energy. Texas would be 37.66 on-shore wind, 14.77% off-shore wind, 20.87% roof solar, 23.85% solar panels operated by a utility, 0.1% hydropower and 0.19% wave energy.

Jacobson and his colleagues use three types of models for the calculations. First, they use a spreadsheet model to project business-as-usual energy demand in each sector in each state to 2050 and then to convert the business-as-usual energy demand in 2050 to electricity provided by wind, water and solar. Second, they use a weather model to predict the wind and solar fields in each state every 30 seconds. This weather-prediction model runs on a supercomputer and is written in Fortran computing language. And the third component of his modeling matches the 2050 energy demand with the weather modeling of energy that can be supplied from wind, water and solar every 30 seconds. The third component is also written in Fortran, but this portion of the process can run on virtually any computer. The resulting models use no fossil fuels, carbon capture, direct air capture, bioenergy, blue hydrogen or nuclear power. And in that, Jacobson's roadmaps are different from many clean-energy proposals, which advocate for using all technologies possible. "So we're trying to eliminate air pollution and global warming, and provide energy security. So those are the three purposes of our studies," Jacobson told CNBC. And that "is a little different than a lot of studies that only focus on greenhouse gases. So we're trying to eliminate air pollution as well, and also provides energy security." Addressing all three issues has been Jacobson's focus for more than a decade. His first major work in the area was published in 2009 in Scientific American magazine, and four years later he appeared on NBC's "Late Night with David Letterman" to promote his renewable-only approach. Jacobson and longtime progressive political candidate Bernie Sanders co-authored a clean-energy op-ed in The Guardian in 2017.

Combating fears of blackouts