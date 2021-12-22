Next for the metaverse: convincing you it's not just for kids

Nike is teaming up with roblox to launch a virtual world called Niketown. Source: Nike

When a video game company only your kids have heard of goes public at a $38 billion valuation, you pay attention. When Microsoft's CEO drops the phrase "metaverse economies" on a quarterly earnings call, you pay attention. When Mark Zuckerberg says he's going to spend $10 billion to create a new kind of virtual reality internet, you pay attention. (Oh, and his company has a new name too: Meta.) This was the year we paid attention to the metaverse, which in a few short months went from a wonky sci-fi term coined decades ago to a mainstream concept that has tech investors unloading cash and futurists drooling over the prospect of fiction becoming reality. Some of the smartest people in the world came out this year to say the next big thing was here, and it's the metaverse. It also birthed a market for a bunch of copycats, wannabes and executives, who clearly missed the trend and are now scrambling to capitalize on all things related to the metaverse. Amid the noise, there are several companies with legitimate promise in the metaverse, and they're not today's dominant Big Tech names. Online gaming companies Roblox and Epic Games top the list. Both have already built virtual worlds, where millions of people socialize, play and take part in a digital economy. Some participants even make a living inside these metaverses by selling their digital wares. All that to say: the metaverse is already here in a lot of ways. It just hasn't matured and spread beyond a core group of kids and teens, who play Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft with the same vigor that many of their elders scroll Twitter and binge Netflix.

For now, the challenge of the metaverse isn't just building new technologies to make Zuckerberg's vision a reality. It's also about getting older generations to see the benefits of the metaverse over the plain old internet. "I think that this shift to the metaverse is very generational," Roblox's Chief Business Officer Craig Donato said in an interview over Zoom. "Kids that grew up in interactive gaming intuitively get this stuff." While most Roblox players are young, the company has developed more features to appeal to older users, such as age-restricted parts of the metaverse that can host content for adults, Donato said. During the pandemic, Roblox employees working from home created a virtual version of their headquarters within the app to host meetings with each other, incorporating details down to the whiteboards in conference rooms. They even held their 2020 holiday party in the metaverse.

From office to concert venue

The reason the metaverse is getting so much attention now is because enough people believe it has a real shot at dominating a large chunk of how we spend time online, and see it eventually replacing real-world experiences like live sporting events and concerts. The companies building out the metaverse today are doing so with the hope of controlling a big slice of the online economy of the future. Some of these ideas have already taken root in today's metaverse, like Lil Nas X performing virtually in Roblox and Travis Scott doing the same in Epic's Fortnite.

Verizon's virtual Fortnite stadium. Verizon