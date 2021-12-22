Looking for a new vehicle? Don't expect many, if any, year-end or holiday deals

Dealer inventory levels across the country remain extremely low due to a semiconductor chip shortage that has led to sporadic plant shutdowns and depleted vehicle inventories in 2021.

DETROIT – The Christmas wreaths and lights are hung at a General Motors dealership in metro Detroit, but there's not too much else festive happening at this lot and others like it across the nation this holiday season.

Instead of new car buyers flocking to dealer lots to take advantage of holiday and year-end deals, many dealerships are nearly empty of both vehicles and customers. And if consumers do find a vehicle, they should expect to pay near sticker price, if not more, on some new cars and trucks.

J.D. Power reports about 89% of new vehicles bought by consumers sold near or above the manufacturer's suggested retail price, also known as MSRP or sticker price. That compares with 12% in December 2019.

But it wasn't the Grinch that stole this holiday selling season, it was the lingering impacts of a semiconductor chip shortage that wreaked havoc across the global automotive industry this year, leading to sporadic plant shutdowns and depleted vehicle inventories.

"I don't remember a season at all like this," said Michelle Krebs, an executive analyst at Cox Automotive who's followed the industry for 40 years. "We've never seen anything like this. Typically, the issue is inventory outweighs demand, so this is a complete turn on its head."

Dealer lots and deals, also known as incentives, both reached record lows this year due to the parts shortage and there's still really no end in sight in 2022, according to industry analysts.