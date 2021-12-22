Travelers scramble for Covid tests ahead of holiday rush

Scott Fujii, 34, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so he can travel to Hawaii to see family, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020.

Travelers are scrambling for Covid tests ahead of holiday trips, facing long lines and longer waits for results.

Covid testing lines at some walk-in clinics in New York wrapped around the block on Tuesday. Pharmacies ran out of at-home tests. Walgreens limited purchases of at-home tests to four per customer. CVS Health limited them to six per person.

XpresCheck, which offers testing at several major U.S. airports, said its not running out of tests but that it has hit appointment capacity during certain periods of the day, Doug Satzman, CEO of the parent company XpresSpa, said by e-mail.

The White House on Tuesday said the government will buy 500 million Covid tests that people can order for free online, starting in January. But the testing crunch is already upending some holiday plans.

Britt Groosman, an economist and program manager at the Environmental Defense Fund canceled her family's Christmas vacation to see their relatives in Belgium and the U.K. because of the rampant omicron variant and difficultly getting test results. It would have been their first time spending the holiday there in two years, she said.