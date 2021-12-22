UN talks to ban 'slaughterbots' collapsed — here's why that matters

Delegates are seen during a meeting of the review conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, (CCW) focussing on lethal autonomous weapons systems (killer robots) at the United Nations in Geneva on December 17, 2021.

A UN conference failed to agree on banning the use and development of so-called "slaughterbots" at a meeting in Geneva last week, raising alarm bells among experts in artificial intelligence, military strategy, disarmament and humanitarian law.

Slaughterbots are weapons that select and apply force to targets without human intervention. Instead, they make their decisions with artificial intelligence software, which is essentially a series of algorithms.

For the first time ever this year, the bulk of the 125 nations that belong to the United Nations' Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) said they wanted new laws to be introduced on killer robots.

However, some countries that are developing these weapons including the U.S. and Russia, were in opposition, making a unilateral agreement impossible. The U.K. and several other nations also objected.

"We would have liked to have seen everyone get behind that," Emilia Javorsky, a physician scientist who leads the Future of Life Institute's advocacy program on autonomous weapons, told CNBC. "All it takes is one," she added.

The conference concluded Friday, with the group pledging to "intensify" discussions and consider possible steps that are acceptable to all.

An 'epic failure'

The fact that the CCW failed to agree on anything concrete last week was hailed as an "epic failure" by Javorsky. "It is now blatantly clear this forum — whose unanimity requirement makes it easily derailed by any state with a vested interest — is utterly incapable of taking seriously, let alone meaningfully addressing, the urgent threats posed by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence," she said.

Verity Coyle, a senior advisor at Amnesty International, said in a statement that the window of opportunity to regulate killer robots grows ever smaller as research and testing of these weapons presses forward.

"The CCW has once again demonstrated its inability to make meaningful progress – it's now time that committed states take the lead on an external process that can deliver the type of breakthrough we've previously seen on landmines and cluster munitions," she said.