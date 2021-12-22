CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Salesforce, Coinbase, Apple, Rivian & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE
Salesforce signage outside office building in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProLoop Capital upgrades Williams-Sonoma, says stock can benefit from return of stay-at-home trend
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProBernstein upgrades Caterpillar to outperform, says machinery stock can jump more than 20%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProCiti hikes Apple price target, sees five reasons for upside in 2022
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More