Japan stocks poised to rise as Asia markets look set for continued rebound from omicron fears

SINGAPORE — Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks on Thursday, with Asia markets looking set for a continued rebound from fears over the omicron Covid variant.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,735 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,680. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,562.21.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.35% in morning trade.

Investors will watch mainland Chinese markets after the city of Xi'an ordered its 13 million residents to stay at home as it deals with rising Covid cases, according to Reuters.