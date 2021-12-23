Japan stocks poised to rise as Asia markets look set for continued rebound from omicron fears
SINGAPORE — Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks on Thursday, with Asia markets looking set for a continued rebound from fears over the omicron Covid variant.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,735 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,680. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,562.21.
Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.35% in morning trade.
Investors will watch mainland Chinese markets after the city of Xi'an ordered its 13 million residents to stay at home as it deals with rising Covid cases, according to Reuters.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 261.19 points to 35,753.89 while the S&P 500 rose 1.02% to 4,696.56. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.18% to 15,521.89.
Those gains on Wall Street came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted authorization for Pfizer's Covid treatment pill, the first oral antiviral drug cleared during the pandemic.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.122 after a recent slide from above 96.3.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.10 per dollar after weakening earlier this week from levels below 113.6 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7211 after yesterday's surge from around $0.712.