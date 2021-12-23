Biden says he wishes he thought about ordering 500 million at-home Covid tests 2 months ago

President Joe Biden said that he wishes he had ordered 500 million free, at-home Covid tests two months ago.

Biden, in an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday evening, spoke about his administration's plans to send the tests to Americans as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads. Studies say omicron is apparently less severe than other variants, but officials are worried about a surge in hospitalizations and deaths for mainly unvaccinated people.

"I've ordered half a billion of the ... test kits that are going to be available to be sent to every home in America if anybody wants them," he told David Muir. "But the answer is, yeah, I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion [tests] two months ago, before Covid hit here," he added.

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced their plans to order 500 million at-home test kits. Officials expect people to be able to get their hands on the free tests as early as January.

"Five hundred million tests in January is the largest order we have ever made to date, and we're going to do it as quickly as we can, but they won't be available until January," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Other than the expectation that the tests will be available next month, details are scant from the White House on this initiative, including about how Americans will get their hands on these free at-home tests.

For now, Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the White House will roll out a website where people can order tests to their homes.

"People will go to a website — which, again, we will put out there in January when the information is available — and they will be able to request free tests," she said.