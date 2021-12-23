Jack Dorsey blocked on Twitter by Marc Andreessen after Web3 comments

Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Jack Dorsey has been blocked on Twitter, the social media platform he co-founded, by renowned venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.

The block comes after Dorsey criticized certain corners of the venture capital industry and made several specific remarks about the firm Andreessen co-founded, Andreessen Horowitz.

This week, Dorsey has expressed multiple views on "Web3" — a potential new decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain. Perhaps most notably, the entrepreneur said Web3 would be owned by rich VCs like Andreessen instead of "the people".

"You don't own 'web3,' he tweeted. "The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It's ultimately a centralized entity with a different label."

Then, on Wednesday, Dorsey tweeted: "I'm officially banned from Web3," alongside a screenshot showing he had been blocked by Andreessen. His tweet prompted several other Twitter users who have also been blocked by Andreessen to share similar screenshots.

Andreessen, who has made billions off the back of early bets on companies like Facebook, has backed a number of companies that are working on technologies that could one day underpin Web3.

Andreessen Horowitz also has a page on its website called "web3 Policy Hub," with the subhed: "We Deserve a Better Internet."

"We don't have all the answers, but we're eager to work with policymakers, civil society, and other partners to define an affirmative vision for how to use these powerful new tools to benefit society," the VC says.

The firm did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on Thursday.