Jim Cramer's stock market winners and losers for 2021

CNBC's Jim Cramer offered his list of the biggest winners on Wall Street in 2021. The "Mad Money" host also shared his biggest disappointments, as markets head into their final trading days of the year.

"As we wrap up 2021, I think it's the ideal time to give out some fantastic presents ... to those who helped us make money, while handing out lumps of coal ... to those who've done real damage to our portfolios," Cramer said Thursday.